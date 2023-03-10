AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Acumen Capital from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

AutoCanada Company Profile

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

