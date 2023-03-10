Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. 344,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,222,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

