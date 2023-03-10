Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. 344,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,222,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.
Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.