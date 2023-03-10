AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 6,544,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,452,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.