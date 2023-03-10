Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Parkland Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Parkland

Shares of PKI opened at C$29.92 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$24.25 and a 1-year high of C$39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 77.38%.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.