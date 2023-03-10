Atb Cap Markets Comments on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

TSE SNC opened at C$31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.58. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.27 and a 52-week high of C$33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

