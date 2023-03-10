Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,460 ($53.63) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AHT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.94) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.18) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,691.88 ($68.44).

Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.6 %

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,736 ($68.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,012 ($72.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,356.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,831.38. The stock has a market cap of £25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,005.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

