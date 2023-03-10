Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

