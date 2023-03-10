Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.59)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $638-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.91 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.
Asana Trading Up 18.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Stories
