Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.59)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $638-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.91 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Up 18.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.