Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.31

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $14.36. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 57,277 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.
