ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ArrowMark Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BANX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. 4,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.19.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
