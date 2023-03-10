ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ArrowMark Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. 4,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.