Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Shares Down 2.2%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.45 ($2.60) and last traded at €2.46 ($2.62). 2,987,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.52 ($2.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AT1. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.87) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.53) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.09) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Aroundtown Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

