ARMOR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.51 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $345,129.11 and $80.51 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00421008 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.42 or 0.28457387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.