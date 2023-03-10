Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,669,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,130,471 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $18.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

