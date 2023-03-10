Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $6,673,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.