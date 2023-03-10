Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.79 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Separately, Wedbush raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

