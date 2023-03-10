Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.1 %

APTV traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.08. 1,500,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $129.18.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.