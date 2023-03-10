Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aptiv Trading Down 2.1 %
APTV traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.08. 1,500,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $129.18.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptiv (APTV)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.