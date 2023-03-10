Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.84. 1,934,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

