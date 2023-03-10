Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,643,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AON opened at $296.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

