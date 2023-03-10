Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.39) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.63) to GBX 1,640 ($19.72) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,450 ($17.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($16.71) to GBX 1,350 ($16.23) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,202.06.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

