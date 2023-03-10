AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $16.87

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $17.70. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 627,594 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

