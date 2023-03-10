Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.
Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. 8,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AOMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.