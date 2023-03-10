Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. 8,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.