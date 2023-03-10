Analyzing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 8 12 1 2.67 Clarivate 0 1 3 0 2.75

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $60.82, indicating a potential upside of 79.62%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Clarivate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

88.1% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

RingCentral has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -44.22% -765.97% -7.81% Clarivate -148.89% 7.20% 3.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.63 -$879.17 million ($9.23) -3.67 Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.68 -$3.96 billion ($6.20) -1.70

RingCentral has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarivate beats RingCentral on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

