Analysts Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT at $169.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VWDRY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of VWDRY opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
