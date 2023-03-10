Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $29.21

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

