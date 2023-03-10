Analysts Set Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT at $29.40

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,933,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Stories

