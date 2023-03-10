Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $11.71

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.99 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 64,435 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

