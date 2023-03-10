Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CarGurus (CARG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $11.50 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – CarGurus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CarGurus Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.