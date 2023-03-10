Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nextracker Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nextracker in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
