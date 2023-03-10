Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,174,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 382,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

