Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

AMPH stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

