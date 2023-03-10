AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of AMETEK worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,098,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,541,000 after buying an additional 110,784 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 145,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.