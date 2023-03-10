Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 473.5% in February

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 473.5% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Amesite Stock Performance

Shares of AMST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of Amesite

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amesite by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amesite by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

