American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Water Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,877,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,410,000 after purchasing an additional 111,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $135.87 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

