American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.2 %

AMH opened at $30.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.