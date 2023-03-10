American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.2 %

AMH opened at $30.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.