AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.00

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
AMAYA Global Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.
About AMAYA Global
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMAYA Global (AYAG)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for AMAYA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAYA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.