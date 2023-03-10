Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.97. 2,626,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

