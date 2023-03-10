Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.80 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $138.80 million and $1.50 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.01375511 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012720 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032304 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.01684926 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.