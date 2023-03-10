Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.50

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 8645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $697.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

