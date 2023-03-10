Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Ryan A. Milburn Sells 2,050 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,191. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,630,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

