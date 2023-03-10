Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 587,140 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,231,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587,140 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $2,088,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after buying an additional 322,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.36.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.22. 328,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

