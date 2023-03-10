Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,431,879 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.14% of Charles Schwab worth $1,492,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Charles Schwab by 31.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,697 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Down 4.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,901,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,503. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

