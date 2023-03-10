Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,672 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $681,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.