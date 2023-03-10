Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $783.06 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,697,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 881,887 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of Medtronic worth $783,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

