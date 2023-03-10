Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $548.91 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 850,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $548,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $140.04. 1,484,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

