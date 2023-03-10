Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,678,614 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1,242.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $608,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. 304,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,868. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

