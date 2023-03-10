Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $996.91

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 996.91 ($11.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,024 ($12.31). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($12.24), with a volume of 270,741 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,000.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 972.14. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,926.83%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

