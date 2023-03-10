Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Cut to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIRD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allbirds by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.