Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Increased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 2.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.66% of Align Technology worth $106,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $709,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $274,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $12,358,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $317.80. 287,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,244. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $461.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.95. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.