Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,426 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Livent worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.