Algert Global LLC Raises Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,440 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.05 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $67,760.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,647 shares of company stock worth $2,237,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

